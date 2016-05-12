Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks rises by 0.69 bln eur in April

ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders rose by 1.04 percent, or 690 million euros ($786.32 million), in April compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

Banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February last year after being cut off from the ECB’s funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official lenders.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 66.88 billion euros at the end of April from 66.19 billion in March, the data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)