September 14, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 2.6 bln eur in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders fell by 5.0 percent, or 2.6 billion euros ($2.92 billion) in August compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February last year after being cut off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official lenders.

Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since late June when the European Central Bank reinstated banks' access to its cheap funding operations.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 48.9 billion euros ($54.9 billion) at the end of August from 51.5 billion euros at the end of July, the data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
