a year ago
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 51.8 bln euros
October 5, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 51.8 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 51.8 billion euros ($58.08 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greek banks and the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to October 20.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

In June the ECB reinstated Greek banks' access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline.

$1 = 0.8919 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
