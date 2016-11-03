FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 51.1 bln euros
November 3, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

ECB lowers emergency funding cap for Greek banks to 51.1 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 700 million euros to 51.1 billion euros ($56.75 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

The move reflected improving liquidity conditions in Greek banks and the stabilisation of private sector deposit flows, it said. The ELA ceiling is valid up to November 16.

Greek banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window. Emergency funding is more costly than borrowing directly from the ECB.

In June the ECB reinstated Greek banks' access to its cheap funding operations, allowing lenders to reduce their dependence on the emergency liquidity lifeline. ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

