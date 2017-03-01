FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 0.9 bln eur in Jan
March 1, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 6 months ago

Emergency central bank funding to Greek banks drops by 0.9 bln eur in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 1 (Reuters) - Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders fell by 900 million euros, or 2 percent, in January compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Banks have relied on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) drawn from the Greek central bank since February 2015 after being cut off from the ECB's funding window due to stalled bailout talks between the government and its official lenders.

Their dependence on the ELA emergency lifeline has declined since June last year when the European Central Bank reinstated banks' access to its cheap funding operations.

Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 42.8 billion euros ($45.08 billion) at the end of January from 43.7 billion euros at the end of December, the data showed.

$1 = 0.9494 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

