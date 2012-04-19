FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank recapitalisation plan pushed back- sources
April 19, 2012

Greek bank recapitalisation plan pushed back- sources

ATHENS, April 19 (Reuters) - Greece will take more time to finalise the terms of a bank recapitalisation plan which was due to be announced on April 20, government officials said on Thursday.

“The terms of the recapitalisation framework as regards the participation of the private sector will be clarified in the coming weeks,” a government official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

Another official said the scheme, meant to help the lenders cope with losses from the country’s sovereign debt swap, may be finalised after a national election set for May 6.

