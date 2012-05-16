FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks to get bridge recap by next week
May 16, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Greek banks to get bridge recap by next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by next week to the country’s four biggest lenders as an interim recapitalisation, its head said on Wednesday.

“Procedures to allocate the funds should be concluded by next week,” the head of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), Panagiotis Thomopoulos, told Reuters.

In late April the government gave the go-ahead to the HFSF to provide the four lenders with 18 billion euros of EFSF notes to boost their capital adequacy which was hurt by a sovereign debt swap.

