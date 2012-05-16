Greek banks to get bridge recap by next week

ATHENS, May 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by next week to the country’s four biggest lenders as an interim recapitalisation, its head said on Wednesday.

“Procedures to allocate the funds should be concluded by next week,” the head of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), Panagiotis Thomopoulos, told Reuters.

In late April the government gave the go-ahead to the HFSF to provide the four lenders with 18 billion euros of EFSF notes to boost their capital adequacy which was hurt by a sovereign debt swap.