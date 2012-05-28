FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's four big banks get recapitalisation funds-source
May 28, 2012

Greece's four big banks get recapitalisation funds-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank support fund on Monday disbursed 18 billion euros to the country’s four biggest banks as a part of a long-planned recapitalisation effort, a fund official said.

“The funds have been disbursed,” the official at the Hellenic Financial Stability Facility, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

The injection - via bonds from the European Financial Stability Facility rescue fund - will boost the capital base of National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank and Piraeus Bank, allowing them to regain access to European Central Bank funding.

