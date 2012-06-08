FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Credit Agricole's Greek unit gets central bank support- sources
June 8, 2012

Credit Agricole's Greek unit gets central bank support- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole’s Greek unit Emporiki has gained access to emergency liquidity funds (ELA) provided by Greece’s central bank to prop up the country’s ailing lenders, two banking officials said on Friday.

“Emporiki has access to ELA,” one senior banker who declined to be named told Reuters. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Credit Agricole last month took 940 million euros in Greece-related writedowns, the latest blow from its acquisition of Emporiki, which has reported massive losses over recent years.

