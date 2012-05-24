FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks to get recapitalisation funds by Monday
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Greek banks to get recapitalisation funds by Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 24 (Reuters) - Greece’s four largest banks will get an 18 billion euro capital injection by Friday or Monday, the country’s central bank chief said.

“Funding of 18 billion euros will be disbursed tomorrow or on Monday to Greek banks, which is important in a period of great uncertainty,” George Provopoulos said during a meeting with the country’s president on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Greece’s bank stability fund approved the recapitalisation that will allow the banks to return to funding from the European Central Bank, which cut off some Greek lenders last week because they lacked enough capital to be considered solvent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.