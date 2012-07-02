Credit Agricole in talks with Greek bank over local unit

ATHENS, July 2 (Reuters) - National Bank, Greece’s biggest lender, said on Monday it was in talks with France’s Credit Agricole over a strategic alliance with Credit Agricole’s Greek unit, Emporiki.

“There were discussions between the managements of National and Credit Agricole regarding the potential for future strategic alliances, which are at an initial phase,” National said in a bourse filing.

National said it would inform investors if the talks produce any specific results. A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Christian Plumb)