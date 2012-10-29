FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek banks to be recapitalised via common shares, convertibles- sources
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Greek banks to be recapitalised via common shares, convertibles- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Greek banks will face a 9 percent capital adequacy requirement when their recapitalisation goes ahead, issuing common shares to meet at least 6 percent with the rest raised by convertible instruments, sources close to the plan said on Monday.

Athens is finalising the terms of the banking sector’s recapitalisation as it awaits its next aid tranche from a 130 billion euro bailout.

“They will have to issue common equity to meet a 6 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio. The private sector will have to cover covers at least 10 percent of this for the bank recapitalisation fund (HFSF) to have restricted voting rights on the shares,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.