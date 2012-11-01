FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank shares fall sharply on political jitters
November 1, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Greek bank shares fall sharply on political jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Greek bank shares fell more than 12 percent on Thursday, underperforming the broader sttock market, on what brokers said were worries about cohesion in the ruling coalition ahead of a crucial austerity package vote next week.

“Given the lack of solidarity in the ruling coalition, even if the austerity measures pass the parliamentary vote, there are worries about implementation, which has always been Greece’s handicap,” said an Athens-based broker who declined to be named.

The Athens bourse’s banking index was down 12.19 percent at 1414 GMT with the broader Greek stock market shedding 5.42 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

