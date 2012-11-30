FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece extends deadline for bank results to Dec. 21-decree
#Credit Markets
November 30, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Greece extends deadline for bank results to Dec. 21-decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greece has extended the deadline for its banks to report already-delayed financial results to Dec. 21, according to a finance ministry decree published on Friday by a financial website.

The government had postponed the deadline to October 31 and then to the end of November, pending their recapitalisation from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

“The deadline to publish listed banks’ financial results for the third quarter of 2012... is extended to Dec. 21,” said the decree published by the www.taxheaven.gr website.

The new reporting date comes after a December 13 deadline to complete a debt buy back of Greek government bonds, in which Greek lenders are expected to take part.

Following the buyback, the EU and the IMF will take a final decision about disbursing more than 30 billion euros of loans to Greece. Most of the funds will be used to bolster banks’ capital. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

