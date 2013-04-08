FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek NBG, Eurobank shares plunge on nationalisation worries
April 8, 2013

Greek NBG, Eurobank shares plunge on nationalisation worries

ATHENS, April 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Greek lenders National Bank and its subsidiary Eurobank fell sharply on Monday after their plan to merge was suspended, with investors dumping the shares on dilution fears as both banks face nationalisation.

Both shares were down 30 percent at Monday’s open.

“Their admission that it is unlikely they will raise the required 10 percent of their capital need from private investors is quite negative as their shareholders may become owners of a nationalised bank,” said Maria Kanellopoulou, an analyst at Euroxx Securities. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)

