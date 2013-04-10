FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece saw deposit inflows in March amid Cypriot crisis
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Greece saw deposit inflows in March amid Cypriot crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits rose by more than 1.5 billion euros in March despite a banking crisis in Cyprus that triggered fears of deposit outflows in other indebted southern European economies, the country’s central bank chief said on Wednesday.

All bank deposits in Greece are fully protected regardless of amount, George Provopoulos told parliament.

He also said he was optimistic that Greek lenders Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank would be able to raise enough capital from investors to remain in private hands after their planned recapitalisation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.