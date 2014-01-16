Greek banks will likely need new capital boost after stress tests-cenbanker

ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greek banks will most likely need additional capital after stress test results are published later this month, Central Bank Governor George Provopoulos said on Thursday.

“They will probably need more money,” Provopoulos told a parliamentary hearing.

Greece’s bank bailout fund, the HFSF, has 8 billion euros remaining to cover any possible capital shortfalls that will be revealed from the stress test. Provopoulos said earlier on Thursday that this cushion was enough to meet any additional needs. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Harry Papachristou)