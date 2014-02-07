FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks may find extra 5 bln eur capital buffer, central bank chief says
February 7, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Greek banks may find extra 5 bln eur capital buffer, central bank chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s four, big bailed-out lenders may find a capital buffer of about 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), on top of the 8-9 billion euros still available to them at Greece’s bank rescue fund (HFSF), the country’s central bank chief said on Friday.

“The efficient use of the backstop during recapitalisation and resolution has left a buffer of around 8-9 billion (euros), should additional capital needs arise”, Bank of Greece governor George Provopoulos said in a speech.

“Moreover, the sale of non-core assets and the exploitation of synergies arising from mergers could add some 5 billion euros to the buffer,” he added.

