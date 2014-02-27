Troika accepts lower capital ratio in Greek bank stress test- source

ATHENS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s international lenders have accepted a lower capital ratio target of 8 percent used to stress-test the country’s four big banks under a baseline scenario, a banker close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.

Athens had pushed for the required capital adequacy ratio, known as Core Tier 1, to be reduced to 8 from 9 percent in the baseline scenario, as is the case with European banks. A lower reference rate in the stress test would result in lower capital needs for the banks.