Greek banks reduce ECB, ELA funding in February
March 19, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Greek banks reduce ECB, ELA funding in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.3 billion euros in February, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country’s central bank dropped by 1.55 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

ECB funding to Greek banks fell to 59.42 billion euros from 60.72 billion in January, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece dropped to 8.57 billion euros from 10.12 billion.

Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity. Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps lenders boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)

