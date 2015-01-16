Greece's Alpha Bank, Eurobank applied for ELA funding-source

ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the two lenders that applied for emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

A Eurobank investor relations executive confirmed it had applied for the emergency funding. Alpha Bank declined to comment.

Increased deposit outflows since Greece called snap elections slated for Jan. 25, coupled with government T-bill issues have squeezed banks’ liquidity levels. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)