FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Nouy confident Greek banks will recover
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nouy confident Greek banks will recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Greek banks will recover from the current crisis because they entered the turbulence relatively strong thanks to earlier reform efforts, Daniele Nouy, the European Central Bank’s banking supervision chair, said on Thursday.

“Political events have of course weakened the banks, but the crisis did not start from the banks,” Nouy told Finnish broadcaster YLE. “I‘m optimistic that the banks will recover because they have done so before.”

Greece’s banks, which include National Bank of Greece , Eurobank, Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank, were allocated 25 billion euros ($28 billion) in the country’s rescue package but must wait for the cash until authorities complete a test of their health in October. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.