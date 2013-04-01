Greece may extend bank recap deadline to end-May-central bank chief

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece may extend a deadline for the recapitalisation of its banks by one month to the end of May, Greek central bank chief George Provopoulos said on Monday.

Greek banks had asked for an extension to the end-April deadline on a scheme to restore the solvency of the country’s top four lenders.

Provopoulos also confirmed concerns had been raised about National Bank’s takeover of Eurobank. Reuters reported over the weekend that the country’s foreign lenders had raised doubts about the deal.

Provopoulos reiterated that that the economy, which is in its sixth year of recession, is expected to shrink 4.5 percent this year, but added that the crisis in Cyprus will lower Greek gross domestic product by 0.35 percentage points. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)