FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece may extend bank recap deadline to end-May-central bank chief
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2013 / 9:17 PM / in 5 years

Greece may extend bank recap deadline to end-May-central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece may extend a deadline for the recapitalisation of its banks by one month to the end of May, Greek central bank chief George Provopoulos said on Monday.

Greek banks had asked for an extension to the end-April deadline on a scheme to restore the solvency of the country’s top four lenders.

Provopoulos also confirmed concerns had been raised about National Bank’s takeover of Eurobank. Reuters reported over the weekend that the country’s foreign lenders had raised doubts about the deal.

Provopoulos reiterated that that the economy, which is in its sixth year of recession, is expected to shrink 4.5 percent this year, but added that the crisis in Cyprus will lower Greek gross domestic product by 0.35 percentage points. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.