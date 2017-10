ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) - Greek National Bank’s plan to absorb subsidiary Eurobank will be suspended while the country’s bank support fund decides whether the lenders should merge, a finance ministry official said on Sunday.

“The final decision on the merger will be taken by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF),” the official, who declined to be named, told reporters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Jason Webb)