CORRECTED-Senior Greek bank bonds tumble as bail-in looms

(Corrects the size of Greece’s third bailout in first paragraph)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 17 (IFR) - Greek senior bank debt took another hit on Monday, after the Eurogroup’s approval of the country’s 86bn bailout pushed the painful prospect of bail-in to the fore.

Piraeus’ 5% 2017 issue tumbled by 3.5 points to a cash price bid of 37.50, according to Tradeweb. The picture for Eurobank was just as gloomy with its 500m 2018 dropping by 5.5 points to 35.50.

The sharp drop in prices comes as investors in senior bank debt from the country are now faced with the possibility of being bailed in as a condition for the third bailout.

While bail-in of bank debt is nothing new, so far European authorities have stopped short of including senior debt, for fear of contagion and the impact on other banks’ ability to raise funding.

But the Eurogroup’s bailout statement states that “following the results of the Asset Quality Review and Stress Tests before the end of the year, the bail-in instrument will apply for senior debt bondholders, whereas bail-in of depositors is excluded”.

RBS analysts warned in a note that they assumed a “100% haircut on both sub and senior bonds”.

They added that while there was potential residual value on senior debt, it would depend on the deterioration in banks’ loan books over the coming months.

“We also assume banks will not be able to raise capital privately, for simplicity and given the short timeframe before the stress tests and restructuring.”

FIG bankers took the news in their stride, expecting that the move would do little to disturb the primary market for other bank debt.

“It shouldn’t have a broader impact and it’s not really hit many people’s radar screens,” one syndicate banker said. “The Greek banks won’t be in the market any time soon to raise debt. It’s amazing how enthralled people were with the recovery story last year; any additional yield was sufficient to get a trade away.”

Another said it made for an interesting intellectual debate.

“This will set another precedent for Europe and will likely revive the discussion around holdco/opco debt and total loss-absorbency capacity,” he said. “However, it won’t have a broader market impact.” (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Robert Smith, Philip Wright)