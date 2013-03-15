Chairman of Greece's bank bailout fund to resign- sources

ATHENS, March 15 (Reuters) - Paul Koster, the Dutchman who is chief supervisor of Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF will step down, two senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Koster will resign for personal reasons,” one of the two officials said.

Koster is president of the general council of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, which has chiefly a supervisory role.

Chief executive of the HFSF, which is in charge of recapitalising the country’s banks with 50 billion euros ($65 billion) in bailout funds provided by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, is Greek banker Anastasia Sakellariou. ($1 = 0.7654 euros)