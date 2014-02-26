FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks' non-performing loans rose to 31 pct in Q3 2013- banking source
February 26, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Greek banks' non-performing loans rose to 31 pct in Q3 2013- banking source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans held by Greek banks rose to about 31 percent of their total loan book at the end of the third quarter last year from 29.3 percent at the end of the first half, a banker told Reuters on Wednesday.

Non-performing loans are the focus of a health check the country’s central bank has run to assess whether top lenders are adequately capitalised to absorb further credit deterioration.

Greece’s top four lenders are expected to need about 5 billion euros ($6.87 billion) in extra capital based on figures given by the Bank of Greece to each of the four banks. The figure is still subject to approval by the international lenders overseeing the country’s bailout.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John Stonestreet

