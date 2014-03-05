Greece asks EU/IMF to exclude banking shortfall from review - source

ATHENS, March 5 (Reuters) - Greece has asked its international lenders to exclude the issue of the expected capital shortfall for Greek banks in a bid to overcome an impasse that has held up its latest bailout review, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Still, Athens no longer expects to have overall agreement with the EU and IMF by Monday’s Eurogroup meeting as initially hoped, the official said. Athens wanted a speedy deal so it can get its next bailout aid tranche.

“In order to overcome the disagreement with the lenders over the banks, the government has proposed that it is not included in this review,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“(It has asked) that we reach a compromise whereby we wait for the European Central Bank’s stress tests in October or November,” the official said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)