FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key terms emerge on Greek banks' CoCo bonds - source
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Key terms emerge on Greek banks' CoCo bonds - source

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The key terms and conditions of Greek banks’ CoCos have started to emerge, according to a source familiar with the situation.

On Sunday, the country’s government said that Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF would provide state aid to recapitalise the country’s main banks by buying a mix of contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) and new shares the lenders will issue .

According to the source, the bonds will be perpetual and carry an 8% annual coupon. They will be fully discretionary and paid in cash or shares. The CoCos will rank pari passu with common shares.

If two coupons are missed or the bank’s CET1 ratio falls below 7%, the principal will be automatically converted at the share price set at the 2015 capital increase.

There is also an optional conversion feature at HFSF’s discretion in year seven.

Reporting by Helene Durand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.