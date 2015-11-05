Bond investors to help plug Piraeus capital hole

LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - A large proportion of Piraeus Bank’s senior and subordinated debt holders have agreed to swap their securities for non-transferable receipts, which should go some way towards alleviating the bank’s capital hole.

A Luxembourg stock exchange filing published on Thursday morning showed that 87% of the Greek lender’s senior holders had agreed to move into the receipts.

As much as 80% of subordinated bond holders and 53% of Tier 1 investors have agreed to the swap. In total, over 494m out of the 592m debt targeted - comprising 2017 senior, 2016 subordinated and a perpetual hybrid - has now been submitted for exchange.

European Central Bank stress tests showed that the four large Greek banks had a 4.4bn capital hole under a baseline scenario and 14.4bn under the adverse scenario.

Piraeus has the biggest shortfall of the four, with 2.2bn in the base case and 4.9bn under the adverse scenario, and was the first to launch a liability management exercise in a bid to get ahead of the capital raising queue.

The bank also made it clear to bond investors that the alternative to the exchange was bail-in to help plug the shortfall.

The exercise has been structured in two phases. In the first, debtholders were asked if they would accept the non-transferable receipts - effectively a temporary security.

In the second, investors will have to decide whether to cash out and face steep haircuts, or receive equity.

The bank is also running a consent solicitation in an attempt to ensure recalcitrant holders will participate. The bondholder meetings are set to take place tomorrow. Once this has happened, Piraeus will confirm the exchange of securities.

Bondholders can opt for shares with a 100% ratio in the case of the 2016 sub and 2017 senior deals, and 50% in the case of the perps.

If they go for cash, accounts that own the 400m 2016 sub and 200m perps will fare even worse, receiving only 9% of par. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)