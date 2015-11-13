FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank's IFC to pump up to 300 mln euros in Greek banks' recap
November 13, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

World Bank's IFC to pump up to 300 mln euros in Greek banks' recap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, plans to take part in the recapitalisation of Greece’s four big banks by investing up to 300 million euros in their share offerings, an IFC executive said on Friday.

“We have approval from our board to take part and invest up to 300 million euros in the bank recap,” said IFC Vice-President Dimitris Tsitsiragos.

“The main goal is to re-establish confidence and trust about investing in Greece,” he said.

Greece’s four main banks - National, Piraeus , Eurobank and Alpha - need to fill a 14.4 billion euro capital shortfall, revealed in a European Central Bank stress test last month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

