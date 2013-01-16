Monitors named at Greek banks

ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s foreign lenders have approved monitors to provide additional supervision of banks being recapitalised with funds from the country’s latest bailout, bankers close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Accounting firm Grant Thornton has been named as the monitor for the country’s biggest bank, National Bank, as well as Eurobank, the smaller rival it is in the process of buying, the bankers said.

KPMG was named to monitor Piraeus Bank and Mazars will supervise Alpha Bank, they said.

The supervision comes into effect this month, two bankers said.

The so-called monitoring trustees are to work under the direction of the European Commission, which along with the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund is bailing out debt-stricken Greece.

The country’s second, 130 billion euro bailout package sets aside 50 billion euros to recapitalise its battered banking sector and international lenders want better supervision to ensure lenders follow best practices.

The trustees, who will oversee the implementation of the banks’ restructuring plans, are expected to also have a say on how the lenders manage their loan book.

In addition they will oversee any lending to top management and board members, as well as to staff and their families. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by David Holmes)