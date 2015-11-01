Greece sets mix of bonds, shares in state aid to recapitalise banks

ATHENS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF will provide state aid to recapitalise Greece’s banks by buying a mix of contingent convertible bonds (CoCoS) and new shares the lenders will issue, the government said on Sunday.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund will supply 75 percent of the aid needed via CoCos and 25 percent in exchange for new common shares the banks will issue, the government’s economic policy council said.

A health check of Greece’s four main banks by the European Central Bank showed that the lenders need to cover a 14.4 billion-euro capital hole. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)