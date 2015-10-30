EBRD to take part in Greek banks' recap- fin ministry

ATHENS, , Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry said on Friday the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will take part in the recapitalisation of the country’s banks.

It also said that the contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) the banks will issue as part of their recapitalisation will pay a coupon of 8 to 10 percent.

“The CoCos, which may be converted into common voting shares, reduce the cost for taxpayers and can also provide revenue,” the ministry said.

“The aim of the government in the recapitalisation is two-fold -- to attract foreign investment via the private sector’s participation and for the state to have a significant stake in the banks so that it can increase its gains from a possible growth,” it said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)