FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank shares rally after positive ECB test outcome
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Greek bank shares rally after positive ECB test outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Greek bank shares jumped more than 5 percent early on Monday, leading the broader equities market higher, after the European Central Bank’s health check turned out better than expected, traders said.

“We had a positive surprise, the market was not expecting such good news,” said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at Attica Bank. “The bottom line is that banks will not need new money, valuations are adjusting upwards.”

The Athens bourse’s banking index was gaining 5.5 percent at 0836 GMT to 149.4 points, outperforming the broader market’s 3.1 percent rise. Eurobank was adding 9.5 percent, with Piraeus Bank up 6.1 percent.

While the ECB’s test showed three banks with a capital shortfall based on a static view of their end 2013 balance sheets, only one - Eurobank - had a tiny gap after taking into account restructuring plans and capital raised after 2013. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.