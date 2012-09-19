Greece agrees to harmonise tax on gambling winnings

ATHENS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it had agreed with the European Commission to set a flat 10 percent tax on player winnings from both online and slot machine games operated by state-owned betting agency OPAP from next year.

OPAP, one of the prime assets set for privatisation as part of Greece’s debt-cutting efforts, has been the subject of complaints by online gaming operators because of different tax treatments for online games and slot machines.

The finance ministry said it had agreed to harmonise tax levels at a flat level of 10 percent on all on all winnings from online and slot machines from Jan. 1, 2013. (Reporting by Lila Chotzoglou; Editing by David Holmes)