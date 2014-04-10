Car bomb explodes outside a Greek central bank building, no injuries

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - A car bomb went off outside a Bank of Greece building in central Athens early on Thursday, causing damages but no injuries a police source said.

Police cordoned off the area after a Greek newspaper received a warning call from a person saying that a bomb containing about 70 kilograms of explosives would detonate at the central bank, the police official added on condition of anonymity.

The explosion comes hours before Greece plans to return to bond markets for the first time since its international bailout began four years ago. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; and Karolina Tagaris)