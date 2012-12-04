FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb explodes at offices of Greek ultra-right party, no casualties
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

Bomb explodes at offices of Greek ultra-right party, no casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - A bomb went off at the offices of a Greek ultra-right group near Athens early on Tuesday causing damage but no casualties, a police source said.

The explosion occurred at the local offices of the Golden Dawn party in the Athens suburb of Aspropyrgos. “It was a powerful blast that caused a lot of damage,” said a police official who declined to be named.

Riding a wave of public anger at austerity, corrupt politicians and illegal immigration, Golden Dawn has come out of nowhere to become Greece’s third-biggest party, according to the latest opinion polls.

A survey by VPRC, an independent polling company, put its party’s support at 14 percent in October, compared with the 7 percent it won in elections in June..

Several Greek observers and politicians said Golden Dawn should be declared illegal because its rhetoric and emblems resemble the Nazi party and Greece’s 1967-1974 military junta.

The party, however, denies any such resemblance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.