UPDATE 1-Greek finmin asks PM to decide on paying May 15 bond

* Greek finmin asks PM for decision on May 15 bond

* Says has not taken stance on whether to pay holdouts or not

ATHENS, May 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister said on Friday he had asked the prime minister to decide whether the country will pay a remaining amount of 430 million euros ($557 million) of a bond maturing on May 15, which was not part of a major bond swap.

Greece completed a huge debt restructuring in early March, swapping a nominal amount of 177 billion euros of government paper held by private creditors for new securities as part of its second rescue package.

A few investors held out, rejecting the bond swap offer accepted by 96.9 percent of bondholders who suffered a real loss of 75 percent, leaving about 6 billion worth of bonds that Greece must decide how to treat.

Political deadlock after Sunday’s national election is delaying a decision on how Athens will deal with a bond expiring May 15, which is governed by foreign law.

“I have not taken a position on whether the bond should or should not be paid,” Filippos Sachinidis told Reuters.

“I have sent a letter to Prime Minister Lucas Papademos asking him to consult with political party leaders and make a decision,” he added.

The May 15 Hellenic Republic note was partially exchanged under the swap and has a remaining amount of 430 million euros. It pays a coupon based on the 3-month Euribor +8 basis points.

The government is left with three options on the holdouts -continue to service the bonds, default and trigger litigation, or come up with a new offer while ensuring fair treatment for those that accepted the swap.