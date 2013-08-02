Greece cannot rely on bond plan to fill funding gap

* IMF identifies EUR11bn financing gap over next two years

* Pressure mounts on European partners to find solution

* German elections may push back debt relief discussions

By John Geddie

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Greece will not be able to return to bond markets next year to help plug an estimated EUR11bn financing gap that will start to open up, said market sources this week, contrary to earlier suggestions from the government and its European partners.

With pressure mounting on eurozone officials to find a solution to the EUR4.4bn shortfall the IMF projects will kick in from August 2014, and widen by a further EUR6.5bn in 2015, more debt relief now seems all but inevitable for Athens.

“The troika will not likely be able to avoid new bailout discussions before the end of 2014 in order to plug the gaps, and is very likely to decide on an extension,” said Barclays in a research note.

“We do not see how Greece could possibly return to the markets next year, even if recent developments have been very positive.”

Greece’s 10-year bonds yielded over 25% at the start of last year - just before the country’s second debt restructuring - before hitting a three-year low of 8.2% in May. This impressive rally prompted Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras to announce that the country was planning to end its four-year absence from international capital markets in 2014.

He tempered his comments later that month in an interview with Reuters Insider, but confirmed he expected to issue a small-sized bond in the second half of next year.

EU officials - who believe the size of the gap next year is somewhat smaller at EUR3.8bn - see the issuance of short-term bonds as an option to make up the shortfall, alongside utilising unused funds earmarked for the country’s bank recapitalisations and/or new loans.

Bankers, however, say the country will struggle to convince investors to buy its bonds, especially given that further restructurings are not out of the question.

“With so much uncertainty hanging over their heads, investors just wouldn’t be interested,” said one senior SSA banker in London.

Barclays’ analyst Fabrice Montagne, the author of Thursday’s note, added: “It also doesn’t make sense for Greece, because at present there is a huge gap between market financing and the current programme financing.”

As a temporary solution, the country could up its treasury bill issuance, wrote JP Morgan in its Europe Economic research note on Thursday.

JP Morgan estimated that the remaining funds set aside for bank restructuring at present would fill almost 70% of the financing gap, while the rest could be filled by increased treasury bill issuance.

Greece has issued four-, 13- and 26-week bills in recent months to tide itself over between bailout payments. Just last month it issued EUR1.625bn of bills maturing in January 2014 at a yield of 4.2%. However, it has not been able to issue longer 52-week bills for over three years, emphasising that this cannot be seen as a sustainable debt solution to its long-term financing problems.

URGENT ATTENTION

The IMF is concerned that if the funding gap is not dealt with swiftly, it will further erode investor confidence in the fragile Mediterranean state.

“Should debt sustainability concerns prove to be weighing on investor sentiments even with the framework for debt relief now in place, European partners should consider providing relief that would entail a faster reduction in debt than currently programmed,” the IMF report said.

The IMF’s call to arms comes at an unfortunate time, however, with Greece’s largest creditor Germany preoccupied with appeasing its own electorate before elections due in September.

“Chancellor Merkel will soon be actively campaigning and cannot afford to question the bailout policies. Hence, we believe the IMF’s call may fall flat at this stage before getting more traction toward year-end or the beginning of 2014 when all parties will be in a position to discuss a new deal,” said Barclays.

The IMF stated that additional financing will need to be identified by the time of the fifth review, to keep the programme fully financed on a 12-month forward basis. That review is scheduled to take place on or after September 29, 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)