Greece confirms plans for three-year bond issue
July 9, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Greece confirms plans for three-year bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) - Greece has mandated banks for a three-year bond that will be issued soon depending on market conditions, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was the first official confirmation of Athens’s plans to return to bond markets for the second time in three months, after Greece’s successful sale of a five year bond in April.

“The transaction is expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions,” the statement said.

Greece is aiming for a yield of around 3.5 percent on the benchmark bond, a government source told Reuters.

Earlier, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the bond would be priced on Thursday and that five lead managers - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan - are running the sale. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

