Greece pays samurai bond maturing on Tuesday: govt source
July 14, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

Greece pays samurai bond maturing on Tuesday: govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 14 (Reuters) - Greece made an 85 million euro ($93.5 million) payment on a yen-denominated bond maturing on Tuesday, a government official told Reuters, averting a default on government debt held by private investors.

“The payment was made, the funds should be credited in the accounts of the bondholders,” the official said, declining to be named.

The so-called samurai bond had been issued in 1995. Rating agencies can declare a default when repayment to private-sector investors is delayed.

On Monday, Athens missed a 450 million euro loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund given its severe cash crunch.

Including the IMF payment, Greece faces debt payments of 8 billion euros this month to redeem maturing government bonds, short-term T-bills and meet interest on government paper and loans. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams)

