#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Credit Suisse remains a primary dealer in Greek government bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to show comments in 2nd paragraph come in phone call, not email.)

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse remains a primary dealer in Greek government bonds, even though it said last year it was giving up dealerships in all European government debt markets.

A senior official at the Bank of Greece told Reuters in a telephone call on Tuesday that Credit Suisse was one of the 22 primary dealers it had appointed for 2016.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the bank remains a primary dealer in Greece, because responsibility for trading its bonds did not lie within the bank’s rates franchise, part of the Global Macro Products business, which was restructured in October 2015,

Bank dealers are integral to government debt markets, acting as a sales conduit at auctions to funnel demand from thousands of investors and to maintain secondary trading activity.

Greek bonds pay some of the highest interest rates in Europe, with yields on 10-year bonds of 9.3 percent compared with 0.50 percent for German equivalents . (Reporting by John Geddie and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
