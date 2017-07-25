FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek market foray a beginning, more bond sales to follow - FinMin
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 2:39 PM / in an hour

Greek market foray a beginning, more bond sales to follow - FinMin

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Greece's first foray after three years in market exile went better than expected and more will follow before the country regains full market access when its bailout expires in 2018, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said Tuesday's bond sale was "a beginning" and a first sign of confidence in the country's economy. He said Greece remained focused on August 2018 to exit its worst crisis in decades.

"From now on, we are focused on August 2018," Tsakalotos said in a televised statement. "We know that Greek people have suffered a lot, more than they deserved."

"There will be a second and a third (market foray), to approach August 2018 with confidence and emerge from the bailouts." (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

