Germany: Greek bond market return is sign of regained confidence

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - Strong investor interest in Greece’s return to the bond market after a four-year absence is a sign of confidence returning to the country that almost crashed out of the euro zone two years ago, Germany’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

“The strong interest is an expression of regained confidence,” the German ministry said in an email to Reuters.

“Greece deserves great credit for the reforms it has implemented. The first fruits are now noticeable. That confirms the path taken by the adjustment programme,” it said. (Reporting by Rene Wagner, writing by Annika Breidthardt)