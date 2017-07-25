FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Germany welcomes Greek bond move; says Athens must consolidate trust
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 1:29 PM / an hour ago

Germany welcomes Greek bond move; says Athens must consolidate trust

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany's finance ministry on Tuesday welcomed a move by Greece to sell debt to private investors for the first time in three years, saying Greece now needed to stabilise trust, bolster reforms and complete a third bailout review on time.

"The return of Greece to the capital markets was and is the goal of the ongoing adjustment programme. We therefore welcome the fact that Greece has the chance to return to the market on a step-by-step basis," a ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Now it must cement newly won trust, further strengthen reforms and complete the coming third programme review on time," she said.

Long-term implementation of reforms and credibility were essential to secure the enduring trust of markets, she added.

Athens says Tuesday's sale of a new five-year bond is a test run to ensure Greece can rely on market funding next year. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.