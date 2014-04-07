FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece in no rush to tap bond markets, finmin says
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Greece in no rush to tap bond markets, finmin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 7 (Reuters) - Greece does not need to return to debt markets imminently, the country’s finance minister said on Monday, reiterating that Athens’ first bond sale in four years will take place some time in the first half of 2014.

“There is absolutely no rush, nor is it a precondition, to do this before Easter (April 20)”, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said in an interview on Greek radio station Vima.

Greece plans to sell about 2 billion euros of five-year bonds, its first foray into bond markets since its international bailout four years ago. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

