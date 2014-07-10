FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says raised 1.5 bln euros from bond issue
July 10, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Greece says raised 1.5 bln euros from bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece raised 1.5 billion euros from the issue of a three-year bond on Thursday with a yield of 3.5 percent, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Athens said it received orders worth 3 billion euros. It had been expected to raise between 2.5 billion to 3 billion euros but faced lacklustre demand following concerns about the health of a parent company of Portugal’s largest bank.

“The government expresses its satisfaction that once again international investors showed their confidence in the Greek economy,” the finance ministry said in a statement. “This way, the effort to create a full yield curve continues.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)

