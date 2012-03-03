FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IIF's Dallara says confident Greek debt swap will succeed
March 3, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 6 years ago

IIF's Dallara says confident Greek debt swap will succeed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 3 (Reuters) - The chief negotiator for private sector holders of Greek bonds expressed confidence on Saturday that a bond swap deal which is a key part of Greece’s bailout programme will be completed successfully next week.

“We can sense in our discussions with investors that momentum is building,” Charles Dallara, managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), told Antenna television.

“I‘m quite optimistic that the participation levels will be quite high,” he said, but he declined to predict a figure.

Bondholders have until March 8 to sign up to the agreement under which they will exchange their existing Greek government bonds for new paper in a swap deal that will see the nominal value of their holdings cut by 53.5 percent.

Greece has said it is not obliged to go through with the arrangement unless it gets 90 percent participation. If participation is below 90 percent but above 75 percent, it would consult with public sector creditors.

