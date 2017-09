LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Eurobank, rated Caa2/CCC+/B-, has hired Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Nomura for a potential euro senior unsecured bond issue, according to a lead manager.

The Greek lender is planning to meet investors in London on June 16 and 17, before visiting Paris and Milan on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Julian Baker)